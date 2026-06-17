CIDG: Ateneo athletes’ drowning ‘not an accident’

THE deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili of the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ basketball team due to drowning during a team-building activity in Aurora province was “not an accident.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II said that four players of the Ateneo basketball team actually drowned during their team building in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8, but two of them survived.

“Some of them experienced na makainom ng [sea] water, including a foreigner. Tama lang na sabihin that the sea was very dangerous and the weather condition during the time is not suitable para sa mga non-swimmers,” he said.

Since Monday, June 15, the CIDG has been interviewing Ateneo basketball team’s coaching staff, players and former members to get the picture of what transpired before and after the tragic incident, which led to the death of two neophytes.

Morico said that on the morning of June 8, the players participated in calisthenics and other games by the beach in front of the hotel where they are staying.

After resting in the afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., the players were brought around 700 meters away from the resort for a water activity.

“They are 700 meters away na. They were aware that the current was strong prior to leaving for Aurora. They were informed the big tide doon sa area… They say they were walking (in the water) and stationary jog, to make their feet more stronger while in the water,” said Morico.

The CIDG director maintained that the direction of their investigation continues to lead to either homicide or hazing.

Morico said the CIDG will issue a second subpoena to coach Tab Baldwin and other coaching staff as part of their investigation.