CIDG nabs 2 for alleged bribery try in missing sabungeros case

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested two individuals in an entrapment operation for allegedly attempting to bribe a complainant in the case of the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

CIDG director Major General Robert Alexander Morico said in a press briefing Wednesday, September 17, 2025, that the suspects were arrested in Taytay, Rizal, on Monday, September 15, after trying to hand over P1.5 million to persuade the complainant to withdraw the case that includes gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang among the respondents.

“There are actually four suspects subject of the entrapment operation, only two were arrested. The other two are conduits and they are particularly harassing the complainant,” Morico said, noting that security camera footage documented the incidents.

“The complainant is really serious na i-pursue ang kaso and she doesn't want to be harassed also, and their safety is parang threatened. That's the reason kung bakit she asked the help of CIDG,” he added.

In an interview with reporters, the complainant said the arrested suspects were the parents of her former live-in partner who were among the missing sabungeros.

She said that while the parents of her missing partner agreed for settlement in exchange of money, she will continue pursuing the case for justice.

“Lagi ko pong sinasabi sa kanila since day one pa lang ng paghahanap namin, hustisya po ang kinukuha namin dito. Hindi po ito tungkol sa pera. Noong time po na nagpaareglo po sila ay masama po ang loob ko. Kahit po may kanya-kanya na po kaming pamilya ngayon ay hindi ko po binitawan yang kaso ng anak nila. Inilaban ko po yan kahit nagpaareglo na sila,” the complainant said.

(I have always told them, since day one of our search, that what we are after here is justice, not money. When they agreed to a settlement, I felt deeply hurt. Even if we already have our own families now, I did not let go of their child’s case. I fought for it even when they chose to settle.)

“Sana 'wag na nila sa akin ipukol ang galit dahil para rin naman ito sa anak nila e, na hindi nila maibigay kasi nagpaareglo na sila. Ako na lang po ang nagtutuloy kaya pabayaan na po nila ako kung ano ang gagawin ko. Dito pa rin naman po ito sa kanila e,” she added.

(I hope they don’t throw their anger at me because this is also for their child, something they could not give since they chose to settle. I am the one continuing the fight, so I hope they just let me do what I have to do. After all, this is still for them.)

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered for the conduct of an in-depth investigation to identify all those responsible for this brazen attempt to obstruct justice.

Nartatez expressed strong belief that there are more individuals behind the bribe try, which could also be the source or the money.

“We will unmask all those behind this attempt to bastardize our justice system, and we assure the public that we will immediately file cases against them,” Nartatez said.

The two suspects are facing cases of violations of Article 286 (Grave Coercion) of the Revised Penal Code and PD 1829 (Obstruction of Justice).

In August, murder and serious illegal detention complaints were filed against Ang and several others over the case of the missing sabungeros.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the testimonies of whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan was given the weight in the complaints filed by the relatives of the missing sabungeros against Ang.

Patidongan tagged Ang as the brains in the disappearance and killing of the missing sabungeros whose bodies, according to him, were disposed of in Taal Lake. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)