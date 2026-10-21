CIDG nears completion of case build-up on Laos drug shipment

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is nearing completion of its case build-up on the attempted smuggling of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P3.54 billion from Laos to the Philippines, with seven of the 11 persons of interest (POIs) having appeared before investigators.

CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Alexander Morico II said in a press conference on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, that the agency had issued subpoenas to 35 personalities in connection with the investigation.

Of those summoned, 11 were identified as POIs, including former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament member Edrieza Hadji Nasser Rimbang, who is suspected of financing the operation; pilot Rioklyn “Boyet” Toledo, who allegedly arranged the chartered flight from Malaysia to Laos; Police Executive Master Sergeant Aileen Jayne Manalo Mendoza, who allegedly arranged the landing area for the shipment; and Abdulkarim Macalatas, the purported consignee.

The other POIs were Abdullah Rimbang Macarimbang, Aldren Nadal Samante, Rudy Isidro, Christian Fabrigas, Hilario de Vera, Rohaniah Rimbang and Fahad Mulok Dibarosan, who was arrested in Laos.

Morico said four of the 11 POIs, including Rimbang, Macalatas and Samante, had failed to comply with the subpoenas.

Investigators who visited the addresses listed in official records, including those from the Land Transportation Office and Commission on Elections, as well as information obtained from social media and other sources, found that the addresses were fictitious.

Morico said Rimbang had declared addresses in Quiapo, Manila, Cavite and Iligan City, but investigators were continuing efforts to locate him.

He appealed to Rimbang to appear before the CIDG if he was innocent of the allegations.

Morico said the alleged smuggling operation had been planned since September 7, when Mendoza and Toledo began looking for an airline company to provide a chartered flight.

Rimbang allegedly paid P11.5 million initially, of which P7 million was used to charter the aircraft.

Morico said the remaining money was divided among other members of the group, with P3 million allegedly retained by a police officer as grease money for the shipment's planned arrival in the Philippines.

Based on closed-circuit television footage, witness testimonies and documents gathered during the investigation, Morico said investigators were confident they had pieced together the sequence of events and were wrapping up their case build-up.

He also suggested that the group had been involved in local drug trafficking before attempting to expand its operations through contacts abroad.

Dibarosan, Rimbang's brother-in-law, was arrested in Laos on October 1 after authorities discovered suspected illegal drugs in suitcases he was supposed to bring to the Philippines.

The CIDG is looking into the filing of criminal charges against the suspects under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / TPM