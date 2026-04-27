CIDG officer in hot water over alleged links to illegal cigarette ops, Atong Ang

A CRIMINAL Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) officer from the Visayas is in hot water over possible links to an illegal cigarette operation, as well as to gaming tycoon fugitive Charlie “Atong” Ang.

In a press conference on Monday, April 27, 2026, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the conduct of an investigation against a police major assigned in Bacolod City, who formerly served as the CIDG provincial officer in the Negros Island Region.

He said Nartatez issued the order following the April 22 raid on an alleged online cockfighting (e-sabong) operation in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, which resulted in the arrest of 30 individuals.

Tuaño said the police officer was initially probed for allegedly providing protection to a raided illegal cigarette manufacturing operation in Bago City and Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, which yielded nearly P800 million worth of illegal tobacco and machinery.

“Dalawa po ang pinupuntahan ng investigation po ng CIDG — ‘yong possible link nga po ni Atong Ang sa nasabing e-sabong operation (in Talisay City) at ‘yon pong link naman ng nasabing police major kay Atong Ang bilang operator po niya sa nasabing e-sabong,” Tuaño said.

(There are two angles being pursued in the CIDG investigation — the possible link of Atong Ang to the said e-sabong operation in Talisay City, and the link of the police major to Atong Ang as his alleged operator in the said e-sabong.)

He said the CIDG is also looking into Ang’s links to a raided cockpit in Tondo, Manila, on March 24 over its alleged involvement in illegal e-sabong.

Ang was named by the Department of the Interior and Local Government as the No. 1 most wanted person in the country amid his alleged involvement in the disappearances of sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

The DILG has placed P20 million bounty for Ang’s arrest,

The Philippine government has ordered a ban on online cockfighting on May 22 following the cases of missing sabungeros. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)