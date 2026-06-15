CIDG probes possible homicide, hazing angle in deaths of Ateneo athletes

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is not ruling out the possibility of negligence in the drowning deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles basketball team.

In a press conference on Monday, June 15, 2026, CIDG Director Major General Robert Morico II said the deaths of the two neophyte members of the team have become the subject of a possible homicide or hazing investigation.

“You know, number 1 due diligence was not exercised. Like a good father of a family, you will not subject an individual sa ganun katataas na waves. Second, there were past incidents already na nangyari. That’s the reason we will be asking why in Aurora after four activities [conducted] doon and we will be asking also have they considered na these players are basketball players and not swimmers,” he said.

“And we will be asking, out of the seven training staff na kasama, swimmer ba sila or who conducted the CPR. The material question that we are going to ask is you have conducted the training in the morning sa harapan ng resort. ‘Yung harap ng resort is more than let’s say 50 meters. Why go doon sa secluded na lugar more than 300 meters away na malayo sa prying eyes? What’s the purpose when the lifeguard on duty is stationed doon sa resort. So basically, you are endangering somebody,” he added.

Morico noted that local authorities and resort personnel had allegedly warned the coaching staff about the dangers of the waters in the area that even local never dared to swim there.

The CIDG chief said investigators are examining allegations that the two victims, who were newcomers to the team, may have been subjected to activities that could fall within the scope of the Anti-Hazing Act.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Morico said initial findings point to the coaching staff, particularly the team's head coach, Tab Baldwin, as central figures in the inquiry.

“When the course of investigation, kaninong utak ‘yung ganung training? That's part of the question, but right now, all directions pinpoints doon sa head coach and we are not totally exonerating, the investigation is ongoing,” he said.