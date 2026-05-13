CIDG recalls subpoena vs Bato dela Rosa

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recalled the subpoena it issued to Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in aid of the reopening of its investigation on the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country.

In an interview with reporters, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the move is in respect to the Senate and its decision to place Dela Rosa under protective custody amid his looming arrest in relation to the arrest warrant issued to him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Tuaño assured, however, the continuation of the CIDG’s investigation on EJKs.

“Patuloy ‘yung investigation nila kinukumpleto nila ang documentation at makaraang ma-settle ‘yung issue ng senate protection order magsusumite ulit ang CIDG para magpa-receive ng panibagong subpoena kay Senator Bato dela Rosa,” he said.

(They are continuing their investigation and completing the documentation, and after the issue regarding the Senate protection order is settled, the CIDG will again submit and have a new subpoena served to Senator Bato dela Rosa.)

The subpoena issued by the CIDG to Dela Rosa requires the lawmaker to appear on May 14, Thursday, before the CIDG Major Crimes Division Unit to “clarify matters, execute a sworn statement/affidavit, submit documents and/or other relevant information” related to the alleged EJK cases being investigated.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced on Sunday, May 10, the issuance of a subpoena to Dela Rosa, saying he was never personally investigated on EJKs.

The issuance of the subpoena came amid rumors that there is already an arrest warrant issued to Dela Rosa by the ICC, which Remulla denied.

On Monday evening, May 11, the ICC confirmed the issuance of an arrest warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, hours after he showed up in the Senate after a six-month absence.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) attempted to serve Dela Rosa’s arrest warrant but he refused, resulting in a staircase chase.

He was placed under the protective custody of the Senate while exhausting all legal remedies against his arrest.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-conspirator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of the drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)