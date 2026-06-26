CIDG recommends case build-up vs Tab Baldwin, 10 others

Remulla said that based on the intensive investigation conducted by the CIDG, 20 student-athletes, including new-recruits Baterbonia and Adili, were subjected to the training, which includes water activities, to measure their physical and mental toughness.

“Nakaplano na ang sea water training nila. Alam nila na pwedeng merong mangyari kasi tinanong niya mga players kung sino hindi marunong lumangoy. Lima ang nagsabi na hindi sila marunong lumangoy. Nung nalaman niya na hindi marunong lumangoy, binigyan niya ng information kung paano maghandle ng rip currents,” he said, noting that Adili was among the non-swimmers.

(The sea water training had already been planned. They knew something could happen because he asked the players who among them could not swim. Five said they did not know how to swim. When he learned they could not swim, he gave them instructions on how to deal with rip currents.)

“So alam na niya na hindi marunong lumangoy, pero tinuruan pa niya paano maghandle ng rip currents, so nakita naming na alam pala niya. There was a full knowledge na of what could possibly happen. Ang mahirap dito paano mo tuturuan ang hindi marunong lumangoy na maghandle ng rip current,” he added.

(So he already knew that they could not swim, yet he still instructed them on how to deal with rip currents. That showed us that he was fully aware of what could possibly happen. The problem is, how can you teach someone who cannot swim how to handle a rip current?)

Remulla said the activity is also geared to identify the 17 among the 20 players to be included in the final roster of Ateneo UAAP Men’s Basketball team.

He noted that all members of the team, even the veterans, are considered in continuous try-outs.

The CIDG probe, according to Remulla, also said that Baldwin intentionally chose the dates of June 7 to 12 to for their training to coincide with the low tide, which means he is aware of the low tide and high tide information during the said dates.

Remulla noted the elements of hazing under the revised Anti-Hazing law as follows:

* Physical or psychological suffering, harm, or injury inflicted on a recruit neophyte, applicant, or member.

* It is a prerequisite for admission or a requirement for continuing membership in a fraternity or organization.

* The physical or psychological activities include, but not limited to paddling, whipping, beating, branding, forced calisthenics, exposure to the weather, forced consumption of any food, liquor, beverage, drug or other substance, or any other brutal treatment or forced physical activity which is likely to adversely affect the physical and psychological health or requiring a recruit, neophyte, applicant, or member to do menial, silly, or foolish tasks.

Remulla said Baldwin also denied similar incidents in the past but two former Ateneo basketball team members testified about their personal near drowning incident during their training in the same area in 2016 and 2017.

“Para sabihin niya na walang nangyari dati ngunit siya mismo ang nag-rescue sa isa sa kanyang players noong 2017 ay makikita natin na fully aware siya sa mga pwedeng mangyari sa Dipaculao,” he said.

(For him to say that nothing similar had happened before, yet he himself rescued one of his players in 2017, shows that he was fully aware of what could possibly happen in Dipaculao.)

“Hindi sila sinaktan ngunit dinala sila sa mapanganib na lugar kung saan nangyari ang lahat ng ito (They were not physically harmed, but they were brought to a dangerous place where all of this happened). In the elements of the anti-hazing law, it includes exposure to weather and forced calisthenics were one of them and because of the calisthenics and exposure to weather, it resulted to the drowning of two individuals,” he added.

Remulla said that while it appears in the investigation of the CIDG that the Ateneo University management is not aware of the dangerous activities of the basketball team under the leadership of Baldwin, it is still possible that the DOJ will identify their civil liabilities.

The secretary said Baldwin gave his word that he will not leave the country and will face possible charges, which will be filed against him.

“We will recommend the hold departure order pero sinabihan ko na rin siya nung umpisa pa lang na I recommend that you do not try to leave the country and he said I do not plan on going anywhere. He will stay, yun ang sabi niya,” said Remulla. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)