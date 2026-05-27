CIDG recommends obstruction raps vs Robin Padilla, several others

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recommended the filing of charges against Senator Robin Padilla and several others for allegedly aiding the departure of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate premises amid the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, CIDG Director Major General Robert Morico II said they have referred the filing of complaint against Padila and several others for violation of Presidential Decree 1829 (Obstruction of Justice) before the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Morico said based on investigation, the May 14, 2026 “escape” of Dela Rosa while he was under the protective custody of the Senate was not a mere hitch ride on Padilla’s car, but a “highly coordinated, pre-planned logistical maneuver” committed to avoid detection.

He said there was another vehicle tailing the car of Padilla, which served as a security escort and backup car, after they left the Senate complex.

“The legal action is in line with the CIDG’s mandate to conduct investigation and enforce the law equitably and without exception. When individuals actively interfere in the arrest or assist in the evasion of criminal offenders to avoid prosecution, it undermines the justice system and compromises public order,” said Morico.

“The PNP-CIDG emphasizes that any act of obstruction of justice will be met with criminal prosecution,” he added.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed Dela Rosa, along with Padilla, leaving the Senate in the wee hours of May 14, following a shooting incident inside the Senate building, which resulted in panic and tension.

Padilla earlier denied helping Dela Rosa exit the Senate.

“Paano kami tatakas? Ang daming pulis sa loob at labas ng Senado, may CCTV pa. Wala namang humarang sa amin,” he said.

“Ang sabi ni Senator Bato ‘sasabay na ako,’ alangan naman tanggihan ko yun? Walang sasakyan si Senator Bato dahil inihatid lang siya sa Senado ng sasakyan ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano,” he added.

Padilla also defended his Deputy Chief of Staff, retired colonel Jean Robles, who is also being implicated in the escape of Dela Rosa, saying he merely performed her official duties as part of his staff.

The former action star also pointed out that there was no lawful order or warrant of arrest issued by local courts preventing anyone from leaving the Senate premises at the time of Dela Rosa’s departure.

The DOJ earlier gave a go signal for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest Dela Rosa after the Supreme Court denied the lawmaker’s petition for a temporary restraining order against his arrest.

The warrant stemmed from a case involving alleged crimes against humanity tied to the implementation of the bloody war during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa rejected the attempt of the NBI to arrest him following his surprise comeback at the Senate on May 11. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)