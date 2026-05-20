CIDG recommends raps vs Aplasca, 2 OSAA personnel

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recommended the filing of charges against suspended Senate Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) chief retired General Mao Aplasca in relation to the shooting incident in the Senate on the evening of May 13.

In a press conference, CIDG Director Major General Alexander Morico said Aplasca and two other OSAA personnel violated the Rules of Engagement and the provisions of Republic Act 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act.

“The use of force, ‘yung paggamit ng baril ng OSAA is covered by the Implementing Rules and Regulation of Private Security Services Act or RA 11917 wherein there are six stages na kailangan muna nilang i-observe before the use ng lethal force. Hindi kasama dito sa RA ang paggamit ng warning shot. Even sa police operational procedures sa PNP hindi kami ina-allow na magkaroon ng warning shot,” he said.

The CIDG has turned over the findings of their investigation on the incident to the Department of Justice for further assessment and verification.

In a press conference in Malacañang on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed following the investigation of the CIDG that Aplasca, unprovoked, fired the first shots during the shooting incident in the Senate building amid tensions on the looming arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on May 13.

Nartatez said based on investigation, an NBI agent, who was among those deployed in the GSIS buildings as requested by the agency’s top leaders, also discharged his firearm, while retreating from the area, as cover fire since he is already being fired upon by the OSAA.

Morico said the incident could have been prevented if the OSAA and the GSIS were able to establish a clear line of communication.

Before the shooting, a drilling sound was heard in the wall separating the Senate and GSIS premises triggering panic among the occupants of the Senate building including Senators and members of the media.

This also prompted Aplasca to issue a “lock-and-load” order among the OSAA and the personnel of Philippine Marines and PNP deployed in the Senate complex.

Investigation, however, showed that earlier the day, the Senate and the GSIS maintenance management held a meeting and the Senate was informed of the fortification of the door leading to and from the GSIS building for security purposes.

“May mga ongoing investigation po kasi kami. Kasama sa investigation namin is who fed General Aplasca the wrong information… Who fed him the wrong information na aatakehin tayo. Even the media who were there agitated from the very start doon pa lang sa ground floor nung may nagdi-drill and who was remiss doon sa duty nila to verify from their counterpart kung ano ba talaga nangyayari sa other side of GSIS,” said Morico.

Investigators retrieved 44 fired cartridges following the shooting which based on ballistic examinations came only from four firearms.

Nartatez said of the four shooters, three were members of the OSAA, including Aplasca and one from the NBI.

All the sped shells recovered have been accounted for and were identified to have come from the two OSAA personnel and the NBI agent, except for 23, which are believed to have come from Aplasca’s firearm.

Morico said the firearms of all the alleged shooters during the incident have already been surrendered to them and it will all undergo ballistic examination.

However, Aplasca refused to heed to the subpoena the CIDG issued on him, according to Morico. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)