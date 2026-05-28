CIDG: Senate shooting related to Bato Dela Rosa’s escape

THE shooting incident and the “escape” of wanted Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate complex are “related,” said Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II.
In a press conference in Camp Crame on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Morico ended all the speculations correlating the two incidents, which happened on the same night -- the shooting incident that caused chaos in the Senate, and hours later, the departure of Dela Rosa from the Senate complex.
“Let me just say that, you know, two incidents po yun. They’re related,” he said. “But the investigation is already with the DOJ (Department of Justice), and I don’t want to preempt the findings of the Department of Justice.”
Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida earlier created a panel of prosecutors to look beyond the Senate shooting incident on the evening of May 13, amid the looming arrest of Dela Rosa on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
He said part of the investigation is Dela Rosa’s surprise comeback in the Senate on May 11, after a six-month absence, as well as his escape hours following the shooting incident.
Dela Rosa returned to the Senate in time for a successful move to oust Vicente Sotto III as Senate president and be replaced by Alan Peter Cayetano.
Cayetano owns the vehicle used by Dela Rosa to come to the Senate complex.
Under Cayetano’s leadership, the Senate placed Dela Rosa under protective custody while he exhausted his legal remedies in an attempt to prevent his arrest.
During the night when gunshots were heard inside the Senate, Cayetano claimed in a social media post that the Senate was under attack, a matter denied by the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the conduct of an investigation on the incident.
The CIDG investigation showed that it was Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca who started the shooting after sighting National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel in the GSIS building, a wall and a door away from the Senate building.
During Dela Rosa’s return on May 11, the NBI tried but failed to arrest the senator as nobody was aware of the ICC warrant during that time yet.
The ICC warrant was unsealed only on the night of Dela Rosa’s sudden appearance in the Senate.
The investigation on the shooting was submitted to the DOJ for proper disposition.
In a separate investigation, the CIDG said Dela Rosa’s escape from the Senate complex was a highly coordinated and pre-planned logistical maneuver to ensure that the lawmaker would be able to leave the Senate.
Dela Rosa left the Senate together with Senator Robin Padilla.
Morico said the PNP has referred obstruction of justice charges against at least six individuals, including Padilla, his security personnel, uncle and cousin, among others.
The police official noted Padilla’s “indispensable cooperation” in Dela Rosa’s escape.
“It will not happen without him,” said Morico.
Days after the Senate standoff, the Supreme Court resolved the petition of Dela Rosa, which subsequently prompted Vida to issue an order on May 21 to the PNP and the NBI to arrest Dela Rosa.
The CIDG and NBI conducted simultaneous raids in four residential properties in Pampanga, Metro Manila, and Bulacan on Wednesday, May 27, but they failed to find Dela Rosa.
Asked about the possible liability of Cayetano on the escape of Dela Rosa, Morico said it is for the DOJ to decide on the matter.
Morico said they have been helping the DOJ in the conduct of the investigation and what it does is to submit reports and make recommendations.
“We investigated the Senate shooting then the escape. To make conclusions, we have already turned over the case to the Department of Justice,” he said.
“The CIDG is relegated to investigative support, whatever the requirements of the DOJ, we will be acting on it. And the conclusions, I cannot reveal right now because the investigation is ongoing,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)