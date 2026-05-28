CIDG: Senate shooting related to Bato Dela Rosa’s escape

The CIDG investigation showed that it was Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca who started the shooting after sighting National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel in the GSIS building, a wall and a door away from the Senate building.

During Dela Rosa’s return on May 11, the NBI tried but failed to arrest the senator as nobody was aware of the ICC warrant during that time yet.

The ICC warrant was unsealed only on the night of Dela Rosa’s sudden appearance in the Senate.

The investigation on the shooting was submitted to the DOJ for proper disposition.

In a separate investigation, the CIDG said Dela Rosa’s escape from the Senate complex was a highly coordinated and pre-planned logistical maneuver to ensure that the lawmaker would be able to leave the Senate.

Dela Rosa left the Senate together with Senator Robin Padilla.

Morico said the PNP has referred obstruction of justice charges against at least six individuals, including Padilla, his security personnel, uncle and cousin, among others.

The police official noted Padilla’s “indispensable cooperation” in Dela Rosa’s escape.

“It will not happen without him,” said Morico.

Days after the Senate standoff, the Supreme Court resolved the petition of Dela Rosa, which subsequently prompted Vida to issue an order on May 21 to the PNP and the NBI to arrest Dela Rosa.

The CIDG and NBI conducted simultaneous raids in four residential properties in Pampanga, Metro Manila, and Bulacan on Wednesday, May 27, but they failed to find Dela Rosa.