CIDG summons Bato Dela Rosa amid EJK probe

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served on Monday, May 11, 2026, a subpoena to several known addresses of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa amid the reopening of its investigation on the alleged extra-judicial killings (EJKs) in the country.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the subpoena was served by CIDG personnel in Dela Rosa’s office in the Senate in Pasay City and in his two addresses in Barangay Magtuod in Davao City and Barangay Bato in Santa Cruz.

The subpoena requires Dela Rosa to appear on May 14, Thursday, before the CIDG Major Crimes Division Unit to “clarify matters, execute a sworn statement/affidavit, submit documents and/or other relevant information” related to the alleged EJK cases being investigated.

“Base doon sa batas kung saan binibigyan ng kapangyarihan ang director ng CIDG, siya ay maaaring makasuhan ng indirect contempt of court (kung hindi siya sumipot),” said Tuaño.

(Based on the law that grants authority to the CIDG director, he may be charged with indirect contempt of court if he fails to appear.)

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he has ordered the CIDG to reopen the investigation on alleged extrajudicial killings during the time of Dela Rosa as chief of the Davao City police, entire PNP, and the implementer of the drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Remulla maintained that the effort to investigate Dela Rosa is not in any way related to the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation on the crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of the drug war, the reason Duterte is detained in The Hague, Netherlands.

The report of the Quad-Committee of the House of Representatives, which probed the EJKs under the drug war, will serve as the basis of the probe, as well as other reports and complaints of extrajudicial killings and other abuses.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, there had been rumors that the ICC had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, who was named as a co-perpetrator in the case of Duterte.

Dela Rosa has not attended any Senate sessions and any public events since November 2025, after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the ICC had issued a warrant for his arrest over his implication in the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of Duterte’s drug war.

The PNP chief and the CIDG’s subpoena powers were restored in 2018 under Republic Act 10973.

At the time the law was enacted, Dela Rosa was the sitting PNP chief and one of the officials who directly benefited from the new authority.

After the law was signed, Dela Rosa said he did not think additional implementing rules were necessary because only three officials could exercise the authority. He controversially remarked that “conscience” would guide their use of subpoena powers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)