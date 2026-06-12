CIDG summons coaches, players over death of 2 Ateneo athletes

MANILA – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Thursday subpoenaed several individuals, including coaches and players, as it investigates the death of college basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili in Aurora province.

“Right now, we have several persons of interest. We have issued subpoenas to several individuals, including the players present in Aurora during that fateful day,” CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II told reporters in a press briefing.

He said the subpoenaed individuals are expected to appear on Monday at the CIDG office in Camp Crame, where investigators hope to interview them. He also asked for their cooperation in the ongoing investigation to shed light on their activities and the circumstances at the time of the incident.

“What we are trying to establish is if the school authorities concerned have prepared for the safety and medical needs of the athletes who are participants in a team-building activity. They are the school authorities that were together with the team,” Morico said.

He also said they requested the Department of Justice to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) to prevent certain persons of interest from leaving the country, including one foreign national.

Asked what would happen if those summoned refuse to appear, Morico said the CIDG "has contempt powers through the court."

"But, you know, the purpose of this update also is to let them know (that) we are asking them nicely in the interest of justice. Because they were two persons died, one is a foreign national and another one is a young boy who is at the prime of his life," he added.

Morico also said there is a high chance subpoenas will also be issued to former Ateneo players who earlier shared accounts of alleged “hell week” and “military training-like” practices under Ateneo basketball coaching and training staff.

He assured the public that the investigation is being handled with utmost fairness, and that the investigators aim to build an airtight case to ensure justice for the families of the deceased players.

Baterbonia and Adili, members of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team, reportedly drowned during a team-building activity at a resort in Dipaculao on Monday. Initial investigations showed that the two cagers drowned while participating in activities at the resort. (PNA)