CIDG to issue subpoena vs Dela Rosa

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will issue subpoena to compel Senator Ronald “Bato” del Rosa to personally appear before them.

In a press conference on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP), particularly the CIDG, to reopen the investigation on alleged extrajudicial killings during the time of Dela Rosa as the chief of police of Davao City until he became the chief of the entire PNP and the chief implementer of the drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The CIDG will issue a subpoena to Dela Rosa to appear personally to the CIDG office here in aid of investigation of the previous crimes. This is not an arrest warrant but a subpoena,” he said.

Remulla maintained that the effort to investigate Dela Rosa is not in any way related to the ongoing International Criminal Court investigation on the crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of the drug war, the reason Duterte is detained in The Hague, Netherlands.

“It was a renewed interest because of all the rumors that was sparking. I would like to make it clear that there is a complete disassociation between the ICC and the Philippines, we are not a member,” he said.

“However, in light of these recent conversations and rumors, just to set it clear, we decided to do it the proper way to investigate him the proper way and to debunk all the rumors that have been circulating,” he added.

For his part, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the report of the Quad-Committee of the House of Representatives, which probed the EJKs under the drug war, will serve as the basis of the probe, as well as other reports and complaints of extrajudicial killings and other abuses.

Remulla said former Davao City director now Police Regional Office Calabarzon Chief Brigadier General Hansel Marantan and CIDG Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico will lead the investigation and to “locate if a possible evasive maneuver is done.”

Remulla said based on reports, Dela Rosa is in Davao region.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, there had been rumors that the ICC had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, who was named as co-perpetrators in the case of Duterte.

Remulla denied having such information.

“We do not have a red notice for Senator Dela Rosa. I have not seen a copy. I have no information of a copy but I’m here to deny all rumors that there is a red notice and that is clear,” he said.

Dela Rosa has not attended any Senate sessions and any public events since November 2025, after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued a warrant for his arrest over his implication in the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of Duterte’s drug war.

Dela Rosa is facing an ethics complaint over his prolonged absence.

Just recently, Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito said Dela Rosa is considering waiving his salaries and allowances amid his continued absence. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)