CIDG to strengthen campaign vs smuggled cigarettes

CRIMINAL Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Major General Leo Francisco ordered on Sunday, September 8, 2024, the strengthening of the intensified campaign against smuggled cigarettes, which significantly contributed to economic losses.

In a statement, Francisco said under the PNP’s Oplan Megashopper, which is being carried out by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in close coordination with the Bureau of Customs, they aim to dismantle cigarette smuggling syndicates in a bid to protect the local industries.

“The CIDG’s crackdown comes at a crucial time when the dangers of smuggled cigarettes extend beyond economic damage. These illicit products often bypass safety standards, exposing the public to potential health hazards. The proliferation of smuggled cigarettes also undermines anti-smoking campaigns, as they are sold at lower prices, making them more accessible, particularly to the youth. The CIDG remains steadfast in its mission to protect the public from the dangers posed by counterfeit and smuggled goods,” said Francisco.

He noted the recent operations of the CIDG Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato, North Cotabato, and Koronadal City which resulted in the seizure of over P5.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

“This series of operations under Oplan MegaShopper demonstrates our unwavering commitment to eradicate smuggling and the sale of counterfeit cigarettes. These illegal activities not only harm our economy but also fuel criminal activities. We are sending a strong message to those involved—there will be no safe space for you,” Francisco said, noting further that smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes evade taxes, depriving the government of billions in revenue while undermining legitimate businesses.

“We will not hesitate to act decisively against individuals and groups profiting from smuggling," he added.

All arrested suspects are now in custody, with charges being prepared for immediate filing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)