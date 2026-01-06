Cirium: PAL most punctual airline in Asia Pacific in 2025

MANILA – Global aviation analytics firm Cirium has named Philippine Airlines (PAL) as Asia Pacific’s most on-time airline in 2025.

The flag carrier has scored an on-time arrival performance of 83.12 percent, the highest in the region.

“This achievement reflects the discipline, professionalism, and teamwork of our entire organization, particularly our frontline teams who operate our flights safely and reliably every day,” PAL Holdings, Inc. president Lucio Tan III said in a statement on Monday.

"It also reflects what can be achieved through strong collaboration with our private sector partners, including MacroAsia Corporation, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., and LIPAD Corp, as well as the continued support of our government partners.”

Cirium’s on-time performance program, according to PAL, is widely regarded as the industry benchmark for airline reliability, tracking millions of flights worldwide using transparent and objective methodologies.

Punctuality remains a core commitment to the passengers, made possible through close coordination across flight operations, engineering, airport services, ground handling, and all customer-facing and corporate support teams, PAL said.

The airline added that it remains focused on sustaining exceptional operational performance and further strengthening reliability. (PNA)