Citem, PH SMEs set sights on Middle East private label market

PHILIPPINE food exporters are set to further the country’s private labeling competitiveness in the international market as they join the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem) in the upcoming Market Sensing Mission with Trade Participation in Private Label Middle East 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre on September 15-17, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Citem Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo, the move encapsulates the organization’s thrust.

“Development of our industries should be inclusive by default, and Citem is always working to provide our stakeholders with tools and solutions that are adaptive to international standards and practices as they are instrumental to their competitiveness and growth,” Ocampo said.

This is the first time that Citem is taking concrete steps in establishing a viable market presence in global private label food exhibitions. The global private label market has seen considerable growth in recent years, driven by consumer demand for better value for money, brand loyalty, and trust, as well as quick turnarounds of market trends and new offerings.

Another critical aspect to enhancing the country’s global export presence, Ocampo believes in reframing perspectives for Filipino SMEs. “We must think of ourselves as partners in innovation and an important player in the global value chain, instead of seeing ourselves as mere providers or manufacturers for others.”

This year’s participation is made possible with the close coordination of Citem with DTI’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai (PTIC-Dubai), which actively promotes Philippine export capabilities to the region.

This year’s participating Philippine companies include: Brand Exports Philippines Inc., Market Reach International Resources, One Vizcaya Export Corp., Organique Inc., Sabroso Chocolate Manufacturing, and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp.

Their product offerings range from gourmet ingredients, health-focused drinks, ready-to-eat snacks, and other dry goods, among others.

Focusing on the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), Citem is optimistic about getting its fair share of the region’s private label market in the food and beverage sector.

Market share from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising six Middle East countries, was valued at US$6.5B in 2023. These countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Market predictions for food retail sales in the GCC are expected to reach US$216B in 2026.

Many supermarkets and retail chains continue to grow their own brands as they compete in today’s highly competitive and diverse consumer base.

The UAE, which accounts for a third of the GCC market share, is home to many of these major food stores, like Carrefour, Lulu, and Spinneys. Its expatriate resident population at over 80 percent is also driving the demand for more ethnic-specific, organic, and private label products.

This demand in the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, accounted for combined Philippine exports that exceeded US$100M in 2023. The Middle East also emerged as the leading buyer group in the 2025 IFEX Philippines.

A show component of IFEX Philippines, the Grocer’s Exchange Mart (G-Mart) is a dedicated business-matching platform that allows buyers to tap Philippine MSMEs engaged in private and white labeling, toll manufacturing, and other customization needs.

Citem hopes to continue this export streak with Mena as it organizes this trade opportunity for select Philippine food manufacturers to expand their market presence through strategic networking and product offerings in the private label market, and eventually help open doors for new food export players from the country.

The participating enterprises will showcase their products and services under the FOODPhilippines brand of Citem, helping amplify the global visibility and market access for local SMEs.

These exhibitors can also be found beyond their engagement at PLME 2025 via IFEXConnect.com, along with other PH export-oriented companies.

Get a chance to experience their products firsthand in the next IFEX Philippines happening on May 21-23, 2026 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, Philippines. (PR)