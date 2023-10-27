City, barangay officials tagged in Navotas vote buying act

OFFICIALS from the city government and barangay are being linked to the alleged vote buying activity caught in Navotas City earlier this week, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they received information that there could be officials from both the city and barangay government that are involved in the prohibited activity.

"We have an official from the city government and also barangay officials or candidates," said Garcia.

"We are just still unable to officially determine if the barangay officials involved are candidates and incumbent or first time candidates in this election," he added.

On Thursday, Garcia said they are looking into the possible involvement of officials or candidates in the area of Malabon, and not from Navotas, in the vote buying act.

On Wednesday, Navotas City Election Officer Gregorio Bonifacio reported an alleged vote buying act that was caught at the Mega Sardines Warehouse located on M. Naval Street in Barangay San Jose, Navotas City.

The report said that Maribel Eugenio Policarpio, from Prosperidad St., Tugatog, Malabon City, was caught in the act of distributing envelopes with money worth P300 to P500 inside to some 200 registered voters of Malabon.

For his part, Comelec Committee on Kontra Bigay head Commissioner Ernest Maceda said they expect more names and details to be exposed once the investigation goes deeper.

"During the investigation, we will find out to whom is she connected, is she an employee of the government or a private company," said Maceda.

Candidates involved in vote buying, according to Maceda, may face disqualification cases, while everyone involved may be charged with election offense cases. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)