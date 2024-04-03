CitySavings receive Metrobank Foundation Peace Award for Education Programs

CITY Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), was one of the recipients of the 4th Metrobank Foundation (MBFI) Award for Partners in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence (Peace) for its efforts in elevating communities and advocating for relevant education-focused programs.

In celebration of its 45th anniversary, MBFI recognized 30 Peace awardees from national government agencies, non-government and socio-civic organizations, international organizations, academe, business, and media partners.

CitySavings was acknowledged for its extensive initiatives during National Teachers' Month (NTM).

As a member of the NTM Coordinating Council (NTMCC), which MBFI co-chairs, the bank collaborates with the Department of Education (DepEd) and other public and private organizations.

Since 2015, CitySavings has been active in the annual NTM celebration from September to October to honor Filipino educators.

CitySavings has also intensified its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, focusing on practical wealth management, mental health and well-being, and breast cancer awareness for teachers.

In line with the government's Matatag agenda, CitySavings has taken steps to support the delivery of quality basic education through various learning and teaching-related initiatives.

The Peace award recognizes the collaborative efforts of CitySavings and MBFI toward nation-building.

"We are delighted to accept this award for all CitySavings Bankers. Our vision aligns with the Metrobank Foundation's goal of enhancing the quality of education. We will continue collaborating with the NTMCC and DepEd for many more years," said CitySavings Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Paula Katerina Joson.

In a press statement, Metrobank Foundation President Aniceto Sobrepeña addressed and thanked its partners: “We encourage you to continue with us in this noble call to nation-building, leveraging our modest resources, and amplifying your work as our partners to be there for the disadvantaged and the marginalized. Let us not get tired of doing what is right.” (PR)