Civilian coalition to conduct 'Christmas convoy' off Ayungin Shoal

In a statement, NSC spokesperson assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said after a constructive dialogue they opted to allow the Atin Ito Coalition to push through with its plan, but it will only pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal and not directly to BRP Sierra Madre which is not advisable “at this time” and to ensure the safety and security of the convoy.

“Nonetheless, the planned Christmas convoy will pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal as far as practicable, on its way to other selected PH-occupied features to bring Christmas cheer directly to our troops assigned to those areas as well as to our fisherfolks,” he said.

“The convoy will also visit Pagasa Island to bring goods to our troops assigned there. There, Christmas gifts and donated supplies for BRP Sierra Madre will be turned over to the Philippine Navy-AFP and to the Philippine Coast Guard for delivery during the regular rotation and resupply (RORE) missions. By visiting the other PH-occupied features, the Christmas convoy will be able to visit a vaster area of the WPS and bring Christmas cheer directly to more fisherfolk and frontliners,” he added.

Last week, the NSC denied the request of the Atin Ito Coalition due to security concerns especially amid the harassment by China to Philippines authorities and fishermen entering the Ayungin Shoal which is part of the country’s exclusive economic zone.

China and the Philippines both maintain sovereignty in the Ayungin Shoal.