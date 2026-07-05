Claire Castro ‘harassed’ during Marcos’ Canada visit

PALACE Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro experienced what she tagged as “harassment” by a group of Filipinos amid the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Canada.

In an interview with reporters, Castro said she was filming a content for social media along with Presidential Communications Office Director Robertzon Ramirez in Vancouver when she was approached by a group of Filipinos who initially asked for her identity.

“Ngumiti ako, then tinanong niya ako kung ako si Usec. Claire. Sabi ko, 'Yes,' at doon sinasabi na niya, sumigaw na siya, 'You ask your President to resign'” Castro said.

“Kinuyog na kami samantalang kung tutuusin, kami nagtatrabaho. Hindi kami nagbabakasyon dito, we're just doing our job,” she added.