Clark-based illegal recruiter shut down

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has shut down a recruitment agency in the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, after it was found to be allegedly engaged in illegal recruitment activities.

In a statement, the DMW said the office of Peloton Workready OPC was padlocked after it was found to be illegally recruiting Filipino workers for jobs in Australia.

“The Department ordered the suspension of Peloton Workready OPC’s operations in the Clark Freeport Zone following an investigation into the alleged unauthorized recruitment of Filipinos for jobs in Australia,” said the DMW.

The operation stemmed from a complaint received by the department regarding Peloton’s alleged recruitment activities. The agency reportedly offered various jobs in Australia, including construction workers, welders, carpenters, factory workers, and other skilled trade positions, with monthly salaries allegedly ranging from P150,000 to P200,000, depending on the position.

The job opportunities were reportedly promoted through the Facebook page “Peloton Workready OPC,” which encouraged applicants to submit their applications online.

Applicants allegedly underwent document screening, interviews, trade skills assessments, and a final interview with a supposed Australian employer. They were also required to submit documents such as passports, employment records, government clearances, and other proof of qualifications.

The DMW said Peloton claimed there was “no placement fee” and that foreign employers would cover certain processing and deployment costs. However, applicants were reportedly required to shoulder their own travel expenses, documentary requirements, interview-related costs, and trade assessment fees.

The department said Peloton’s officers and employees involved in the alleged activities will face illegal recruitment charges.

In addition, the DMW said their names will be included in its List of Persons and Entities with Derogatory Records.

The DMW will also recommend the cancellation of the company’s business permit by the Angeles City Government, as well as the revocation of its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)