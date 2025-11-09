Classes in 12 regions suspended until November 11

THE Office of the President has ordered the suspension of classes and work in government offices in several regions in the country in light of the expected impact of Super Typhoon Uwan.

A memorandum circular issued and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that work in government offices in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas will be suspended on November 10.

Classes at all levels in the NCR, CAR, Negros Island Region, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas are suspended from November 10 to 11.

The order also stated that government agencies responsible for basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to remain operational.

“To further ensure continuity of essential government functions, all other government agencies in the aforementioned regions may implement alternate work arrangements, as may be necessary, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations,” the memo read.

“The localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations,” it added.

It also noted that suspension of work in private companies is left to the discretion of their respective management. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)