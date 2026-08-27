Classes in La Salle Greenhills disrupted by shooting threat

CLASSES at La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong City were disrupted on Thursday, August 27, 2026, due to a shooting threat from one of its students.

In an interview with reporters following a meeting with school officials, Mandaluyong City Police chief Colonel Reynan Patam said the student posted in a group chat with his classmates, “shooter ako. Magingat kayo.”

He said the student’s classmates told their parents about the matter, prompting them to report it to the school management.

Patam said the school had already talked to the student concerned as well as his parents.

“We check na rin natin ‘yung security measures dito sa paaralan so nakita naman natin secured ‘yung area at deployment ng ating kapulisan ay tuloy tuloy mula pasukan hanggang uwian ng mga bata ay meron tayong mga kapulisan na nakadeploy sa paaralan,” he said.

(We have also checked the security measures here at the school, and we saw that the area is secured. The deployment of our police personnel will continue from the time the students enter the school until dismissal. We have police officers deployed in the school.)

“Ang maganda ‘yung sistema nila although meron mga pumapasok na sasakyan to drop off ‘yung mga students pero kino-cordon ‘yung area na meron pong pagbaba nung students bago sila pumasok ay meron silang dadaanan na x-ray machine for the baggage and meron pong walkthrough metal detector. So safe ‘yung mga security measures na ipinapatupad ng paaralan at daragdagan ng presensya ng kapulisan para mas lalo mapanatag yung mga parents ng mga estudyante,” he added.

(What is good is that they have a system in place. Although there are vehicles entering the school to drop off the students, the area where the students get off is cordoned off. Before they enter, they have to pass through an X-ray machine for their baggage and a walkthrough metal detector. So, the security measures being implemented by the school are safe, and we will increase police presence to give the students’ parents greater peace of mind.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)