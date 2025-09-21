‘Clean the House’: We need accountability, not just a new Speaker

LAST Wednesday, Speaker Martin Romualdez resigned amid allegations of ghost projects and flood control scams. He gave up the gavel-but not power. He remains congressman of Leyte.

Is resignation enough?

This isn't just a leadership shuffle. It's about billions of pesos meant for climate resilience and infrastructure-possibly siphoned into private pockets.

Ghost projects. Kickbacks. Budget insertions. Nearly 30 lawmakers and DPWH officials are reportedly implicated. A contractor has spoken out. A commission has been formed. But will anyone be held accountable?

Faustino "Bojie" Dy III is now Speaker. Some are hopeful. Many are doubtful. Because in a rotten system, even good leaders get swallowed. The public asks: Who will clean up if everyone's stained? Who will guard the system if the guards are part of the rot?

We need new standards: Resignation isn't enough. We need prosecution. A new Speaker isn't enough. We need a new culture. An investigation isn't enough. We need transparency and public access.

To truly clean the House, we need more than a broom. We need light. We need courage. We need vigilance.

BSP's new daily cash withdrawal limits

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' new rule limiting daily cash withdrawals to P500,000 might look like another bureaucratic hurdle. But make no mistake: BSP Circular No. 1218 is a game-changer for all of us. Dig deeper, and you'll see that this move is about protecting the integrity of our financial system-and ultimately, our future.

We've all heard the stories: government officials caught with millions in cash, shady deals paid in envelopes, and flood control projects that never materialize. These scandals often have one thing in common-untraceable cash.

By capping large cash withdrawals and requiring digital or traceable payments, the BSP is sending a clear message: no more hiding behind stacks of bills. This circular helps ensure that big money moves are legitimate, documented, and monitored.

A Push Toward Digital Trust

In effect, BSP Circular No. 1218 is pushing for a shift to digital payments which are traceable transactions. It's about building a country where money flows with transparency, where corruption has fewer places to hide, and where ordinary Filipinos can trust that the system works for them.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)