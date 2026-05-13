Clergy calls on senators to stand for truth and accountability

FOLLOWING the call of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), a nationwide organization of clergymen is echoing the appeal to senators to immediately convene itself as an impeachment court and put Vice President Sara Duterte on trial.

In a statement, the Clergy for Good Governance (CGG) said it is necessary for senators to justly implement provisions of the law, regardless of the personality involved.

"Do not allow the Senate to become a place, where accountability is avoided and truth is weakened by political compromise," said the CGG.

"At this critical moment, the Senate must decide whether it will stand for truth and accountability, or strengthen the painful belief that the powerful will always protect each other while ordinary Filipinos suffer the consequences," the group added.

The group said the senators owe it to the people to make sure that there is justice and accountability for all.

"As clergy, we appeal not only to the minds of our senators, but also to their moral responsibility as leaders entrusted with the people's trust. Outside the halls of the Senate are millions of Filipinos still hoping that justice in this country applies equally to everyone. Do not destroy that hope," said the CGG.

'Give impeachment a chance'

Similarly, the priest, who is among the complainants against Duterte, is strongly urging senators to give the impeachment process a chance by holding the trial as soon as possible.

In a radio interview, Fr. Joel Saballa asked the Senate to immediately convene as an impeachment court as sought by the Filipino people.

"We are with the people during the hearings in Congress until it was completed. Now, we are watching the Senate," said Saballa.

"We call on Senators to give this impeachment process a chance," he added.

In doing so, the priest said Duterte will have the opportunity to be heard and explain her side.

"At the same time, the evidences of the prosecution team that will be formed by Congress may be presented," said Saballa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)