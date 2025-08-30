Close to 200,000 TB cases recorded in 2025

IN JUST the first half of 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) has recorded close to 200,000 cases of tuberculosis in the country.

Citing data from the Integrated Tuberculosis Information System (Itis), the DOH said cases of tuberculosis (TB) has reached 192,733 during the period of January to June 2025.

"The agency aims to lower the number of people who are afflicted with TB in the Philippines until it becomes TB-free," said the DOH.

The department said this is the reason why it conducted a Nationwide Simultaneous Active Case Finding and other services in 29 areas in the country on Friday.

The activity offered free chest X-rays, free sputum collection for TB confirmatory testing, free Tuberculin Skin Tests, and enrollment in TB treatment.

Targeted by the program are persons exposed to a TB patient; persons living with HIV; and people, who have different illnesses or low resistance.

"Such services were given to some 7,000 individuals from 17 regions," said the DOH.

In a separate social media post, the DOH sought to debunk myths on how TB is transmitted.

It said TB cannot be transmitted by the mere touching of hands, sharing utensils, and having sweat dried off one's back.

The health department said TB virus can be transmitted through spit, sneezing, and coughing.