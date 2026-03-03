Close to 40,000 register in Barmm

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that there are nearly 40,000 applicants for voter registration in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Comelec said that from February 9 to March 2, there were a total of 38,941 voter registrants in the region. Maguindanao del Norte had the highest number of applicants with 9,368, followed by Lanao del Sur wih 8,046, and Basilan with 6,026.

Maguindanao del Sur has a total of 5,540 applicants, followed by the Tawi-Tawi with 4,983, and the Special Geographic Area with 4,978.

The voter registration period in Barmm opened last February 9 and will run until March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Comelec is set to hold a special voter registration activity for women on March 9 at the Palacio Del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila.

In observance of the National Women's Month, the Comelec said it will be holding a special Register Anywhere Program (RAP) activity right in its main office.

"We will hold a voter registration drive exclusively for women, to be facilitated by the women of Comelec," said the Comelec in a social media post.

The special RAP activity is set to be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chairman's Hall located at the ground floor of the building.

Based on the ongoing voter registration activity, there are already 1,374,989 female applicants for voter registration nationwide. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)