Close to 900 workers lose jobs in Clark firms

ALMOST 900 employees of two companies based in the Clark Freeport Zone recently lost their jobs, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a statement, DOLE said a total of 867 employees of Charter Link Clark, Inc., and La Rose Noire Philippines, Inc. have been displaced.

"A total of 477 employees are affected by the company's closure due to lack of demand/orders," said DOLE in reference to Charter Link Clark, Inc., which is engaged in the garment industry.

"A total of 390 probationary employees were terminated for failing to meet the company’s strict requirements," it added regarding the case of La Rose Noire Philippines, Inc., which is engaged in the pastries industry.

In response, DOLE is set to hold Friday, January 9, 2026, a one-day job fair at the Clark Event and Conference Hall in Clark Freeport Zone.

DOLE disclosed that the special job fair is set to offer more than 2,900 job opportunities from 20 employers looking to hire the former employees of Charter Link Clark, Inc., and La Rose Noire Philippines, Inc.

"We will conduct a special job fair for the displaced workers... The Department remains committed to support a range of workers, including those who have been displaced," said DOLE.

It said the top vacancies include customer service representative with 900, followed by production helper with 500, while project helpers, assembly technicians, and production operators, each have 100 vacancies.

DOLE said the event will also house on-site booth services to assist eligible displaced workers for unemployment insurance benefits.

The Department said they will also provide information to displaced workers on relevant government programs for possible availment. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)