CMSP: Remembering Martial Law means confronting present wounds

THE Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP), a Catholic organization representing religious congregations in the Philippines, is urging the Filipino faithful to commemorate Martial Law not merely by remembering the past but by confronting the social issues that persist today.

In a statement, the CMSP said the imposition of Martial Law 54 years ago by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. should serve not only as a reminder of a dark chapter in Philippine history but also as a call to uphold truth and justice.

“We remember those imprisoned, tortured, forcibly disappeared, killed, displaced, or otherwise violated under Martial Law. Their suffering must not be erased or revised for political convenience. Genuine reconciliation requires truth, justice, reparation, and guarantees that abuses will not recur,” the CMSP said.

“Thus, remembering also demands that we confront present wounds,” it added.

The religious organization cited the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, which include allegations of unexplained wealth and misuse of public funds.

It also pointed to allegations and investigations involving flood-control projects, saying corruption has turned public works intended to save lives into instruments of private gain.

“Corruption, whether past or present, must be confronted with the same zeal and determination that ousted a dictator,” the CMSP said.

“The sword of justice must not spare anyone. Whether Duterte or Marcos and their henchmen or any other public servant … lahat ng sangkot dapat managot (all those involved must answer to the law),” it added.

Anti-political dynasty

Meanwhile, former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Cardinal Pablo David is echoing calls for the immediate passage of an anti-political dynasty law, saying it is one way to meaningfully remember the imposition of Martial Law 54 years ago.

In a statement, David said the experience of Martial Law from 1972 to 1986 should give Filipinos enough reason to reject the concentration of political power in one person or family.

“It (Martial Law) brings me back to one of the most important lessons we learned from that painful period of our history: the danger of allowing political power to become concentrated in the hands of one person, one family, or a small circle of privileged families,” David said.

He said such a scenario is unacceptable, noting that the framers of the 1987 Constitution provided guarantees of equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibited political dynasties.

“When democracy was restored in 1986, the framers of the 1987 Constitution sought to establish safeguards against the recurrence of authoritarian rule,” David said.

The cardinal, however, lamented Congress’ continued failure to pass an anti-political dynasty law 39 years after the Constitution was ratified.

“For almost four decades, Congress failed to enact the law that would give effect to this constitutional mandate. Political power continued to be concentrated in many of the same families, with public offices sometimes passing from parents to children, from spouses to spouses, or among siblings and other relatives,” he said.

David urged lawmakers anew to heed the directive of the 1987 Constitution and relevant Supreme Court rulings calling for the passage of an anti-political dynasty law.

“Perhaps one of the most meaningful ways of honoring the memory of those who struggled to restore our democracy is to ensure that the constitutional safeguards born out of that struggle are finally given their full effect,” David said.

It was on Sept. 21, 1972, that then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. issued Proclamation No. 1081, placing the entire country under Martial Law. (Anton Banal)