Co expresses apprehension on returning to PH

EMBATTLED Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co has denied all the allegations hurled against him amid the ongoing investigations into the alleged corruption involving the implementation of flood control projects.

In a letter to the House of Representatives dated September 25, 2025, Co said he is apprehensive about returning to the country but intends to disprove what he called “false claims” before the proper court.

The letter was in response to the notice of revocation of his travel clearance issued by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on September 19, which orders Co to return to the Philippines within 10 days.

“I have every intention of returning to the Philippines. I am also intent on belying the false claims made against me before the proper forum. Yet, I am very much apprehensive about what awaits me should I return to the Philippines given that the public and your good office have prejudged me. This is evident from, among others, the revocation of my approved travel clearance without even first requesting for an explanation from my side,” Co said.

“Among other reasons, the false, baseless, and politically-charged statements recently made before the Senate of the Philippines, the House of Representatives, and the media have condemned me in the court of public opinion and have stirred public hatred against my family and me. This has caused the public to condemn and prejudge me even though no complaint before the proper fora has been filed against me,” he added.

Co denied the following allegations:

That he made “insertions” in the Bicameral Report and the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

That his family owns the aircraft used to ferry former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague.

That he requested fish import allocations for ZC Victory Fishing Corp.

That he received kickbacks from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects.

Co said the Bicameral Report and 2025 GAA were approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives in plenary sessions “following the collegial process.”

“The claim that I supposedly received funds from DPWH projects … I received no funds in connection with DPWH projects,” Co said.

Co arrived in New York City on August 26 but reportedly left on September 13.

Dy earlier said he was not aware of Co’s whereabouts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)