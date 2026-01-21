Co sends 'feelers,' seeks dialogue with PH government

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday, January 21, 2026, that former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co has sent feelers for a possible dialogue with Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Remulla said Co is seeking a dialogue with his brother through several priests.

“Meron na siyang feelers through sa mga ibang pari na kilala niya… Not exactly (susuko), parang nagpa-pakonekta, gusto ng dialogue sa amin, pero of course that’s not verified. Parang nagsabi pa lang, sinabi ng kaibigan ng kaibigan na pinaparating,” Remulla said.

(He already has feelers through some priests he knows… Not exactly [surrendering], more like trying to make contact, seeking dialogue with us. But of course, that’s not verified yet. It’s more like someone said it—relayed by a friend of a friend.)

“Siyempre, we take them seriously, ‘yung gusto makipag-dialogue kakausapin namin ‘yan, pero kung bribe ay huwag na,” he added.

(Of course, we take them seriously. Those who want to engage in dialogue, we will talk to them, but if it’s a bribe, then don’t bother.)

Co, who is reportedly in Portugal, is a key figure in the government investigation into irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

He has a standing arrest warrant for graft and malversation before the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous P289 million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The Philippine government is exhausting all possible ways to have Co return to the country.

Co could not be deported due to the absence of an extradition treaty between the Philippines and Portugal.

Remulla said Co was able to obtain a Portuguese passport through the country’s golden visa program.

“Dati kasi ang Portugal ay may golden visa program, so mag-invest ka lang ng so many hundred thousands of dollars, bibili ka ng bahay, after seven years bibigyan ka ng passport—una visa tapos passport. So ang batas ng Portugal is if the act is committed before the issuance of the passport, hindi siya ide-deport. But if nasa kanya na ang passport then he committed a crime, then he can stay,” Remulla said.

(Before, Portugal had a golden visa program. You just had to invest several hundred thousand dollars and buy a house, and after seven years you would be given a passport—first a visa, then a passport. Under Portugal’s law, if the act was committed before the issuance of the passport, the person cannot be deported. But if he already has the passport and then commits a crime, he can stay.)

“Criminal mind talaga, may escape route kaagad e,” he added.

(A truly criminal mind—already had an escape route right away.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)