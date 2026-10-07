COA upholds OVP’s P73.287M confidential fund disallowance

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Vice President Sara Duterte and two Office of the Vice President (OVP) officials on the notice of disallowance issued by the agency concerning P73.287 million in confidential expenses of the office for December 2022.

In a decision dated October 5, 2026, the COA affirmed with finality its April 10 decision on the disallowance of P73.287 million in confidential expenses of the OVP for the period December 21 to 31, 2022, due to insufficient documentary evidence to support the regularity of the spending.

“The movants merely submitted ARs (Acknowledgement Receipts) to substantiate the CEs (Confidential Expenses). It is as plain as day that the ARs cannot amount to substantial compliance with the COA rules, the JC (Joint Circular), and the GAA (General Appropriation Act). They are at best, farce, of no significance, and utterly subpar the scintilla of substance which needed to demonstrate the proper disposal of the OVP's CF,” the ruling read.

“Disbursement of large public funds deserves no less; taxpayers' money should always be spent with paramount consideration of full transparency and reasonable budget allocation. Indubitably, these cannot be wantonly sacrificed on the altar of exigency inasmuch as reckless handling and accounting of public funds have no place in a government that endeavor to keep inviolate the trust of the people,” it added.

The motion was filed by Duterte, OVP Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta and Chief Accountant Julieta Villadelrey.

The alleged irregularities in the use of confidential funds of the OVP are part of the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte.

State auditor Roderick Wamil said during his testimony before the impeachment court in August that, out of the 30 agencies’ confidential and intelligence fund expenses he audited over a span of 10 years, only the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd) under the leadership of Duterte submitted acknowledgment receipts (ARs) as supporting evidence, instead of official receipts (ORs) and sales invoices.

Wamil said ORs and sales invoices are important to identify whether the funds were properly used for their intended purpose.

He said that with the issuance of a notice of disallowance, the OVP should return the said amount to the national coffers, although he admitted that it remains appealable before the Supreme Court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)