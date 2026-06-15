Coach Tab Baldwin no show during CIDG probe

Baldwin, in a video message days after the incident, apologized for the incident, admitting his fault as the head of the team.

“On that fateful day when we sent the players out for a routine training run and what we thought was shallow water, up to the moment when we realized that whatever had happened, they were in dangerous water. We did everything that we could as coaches, as people responsible for that situation,” he said.

“The players themselves did everything they could to ensure that everybody arrived back on shore safely. And then we realized that we hadn't accomplished that,” he added.

Over the weekend, Efi Kalogirou, the estranged wife of Baldwin, publicly spoke out following the deaths of the student-athletes.

Kalogirou claimed that she had previously warned officials of Ateneo de Manila University about concerns involving Baldwin and called for accountability in the wake of the tragedy.

“At the time, I repeatedly told the University that children are not safe around him and it was their duty to remove him. I urged them to move him away from the campus, and they proceeded to launch a campaign of intimidation and silencing,” she said.

She said the incident is “predictable and preventable” and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Kalogirou said she married Baldwin in 2011 but she said she along with her children escaped in 2020 for their safety.

Baldwin also did not heed to the summons of the Department of Labor and Employment. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)