Coach Tab of Ateneo under fire over Aurora incident

ATENEO de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles Coach Tab Baldwin could face possible deportation and other charges in the wake of the death of two of his players during their team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora last June 8, 2026.

This after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) opted to check on his Alien Employment Permit (AEP) issued to serve as basketball coach of Ateneo.

"If he is compliant, there is nothing to fear. If he is not, then the Department will act accordingly. This is not about persecution. This is about the rule of law," said Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino in a press briefing on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

According to Tolentino, they have summoned Baldwin to personally appear before the Department.

"The summon was issued in the wake of the fatal drowning of the two Ateneo players on June 8 during a team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, which raised questions about the conduct, supervision, and legal employment status of the foreign coaching staff overseeing the activity," said Tolentino.

He said the agency is looking to check on the validity of the AEP of Baldwin as required to all foreign nationals working in the Philippines.

"No foreign national is exempt from this requirement. No foreign national working in this country is above the law regardless of their status, reputation or the institution they represent. Coach Baldwin is employed in the Philippines and is subject to Philippine Labor Laws," said Tolentino.

In appearing before DOLE, Tolentino said Baldwin is required to produce his valid and current AEP authorizing him to serve as head coach of ADMU; proof that the permit covers the full scope of his coaching job, including off campus training activities; a valid employment contract with Ateneo; and documents showing compliance with DOLE reporting requirements.

DOLE is also requiring Baldwin to submit a written explanation of the circumstances surrounding the June 8 team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Should Balwin fail to heed the summon, the DOLE chief said he may face cancellation or suspension of his AEP, referral to the Bureau of Immigration for appropriate immigration actions, including possible deportation proceedings; assessment of administrative penalties against the ADMU as the employing institution for failure to ensure its foreign employees hold valid work permits; and the filing of appropriate charges under the Labor Code for illegal employment of a foreign national.

Baldwin has been serving as ADMU Blue Eagles head coach since 2016.

Last June 8, Ateneo players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili died after a drowning incident during the team building activity of the Blue Eagles in Dipaculao, Aurora. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)