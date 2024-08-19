PCG ships damaged in collision after China's aggressive moves near Escoda Shoal

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard (PCG) vessels were damaged in a collision with China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels following their "unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" near Escoda Shoal in the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

In a statement, the National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said BRP Cape Engeño, while on their way to Patag and Lawak Islands around 3:24 a.m., which is about 23.01 nautical miles from Escoda Shoal, was subjected to aggressive maneuvers by CCG vessel 3104.

The incident resulted in a collision with the starboard beam of the vessel, creating a hole approximately five inches in diameter on the deck.

Around 3:40 a.m., BRP Bagacay was rammed twice on both its port and starboard sides by CCG vessel 21551 while sailing approximately 21.3 nautical miles southeast of Escoda Shoal, resulting in minor structural damage.

“Despite these incidents, both PCG vessels remain committed to and shall proceed with their mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands. The PCG stands firm in its responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our maritime domain while addressing any threats to our national interests,” said Malaya.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region,” it added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier filed a formal protest over the presence of the PCG ship BRP Teresa Magbanua at the Escoda Shoal, which “seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

China asked the Philippines to stop deploying its vessels in the area, noting that it is closely monitoring developments and will take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, as well as uphold the sanctity of the DOC.

Escoda Shoal is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan, within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)