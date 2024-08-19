Coast Guard upholds sovereignty at Escoda Shoal in Philippine EEZ

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela maintained that Escoda Shoal is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Escoda Shoal is located within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award. Our Philippine Coast Guard vessels have the right to operate within the lagoon of Escoda Shoal for as long as necessary, without requiring permission from any other country,” Tarriela said.

He made the statement after the Chinese Foreign Ministry filed a formal protest over the presence of the PCG ship BRP Teresa Magbanua at the Escoda Shoal, which “seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea.

China asked the Philippines to stop deploying its vessels in the area, noting that they are closely monitoring the developments and will take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and uphold the sanctity of the DOC.

In response, Tarriela said China should stop citing the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, as they have not honored or followed a single provision of that declaration.

“As far as the region is concerned, it is only Beijing that constantly violates this declaration. They have been deploying their large Coast Guard vessels there, complemented by their numerous Chinese Maritime Militia. Additionally, they have deployed their naval assets in Escoda Shoal, and these actions undermine stability in these waters and contribute to escalating tensions,” he said.

“Moreover, the Philippine Coast Guard has deployed there not to provoke or escalate tensions; rather, it aims to protect and safeguard our sovereign rights over these waters, particularly against illegal poachers engaged in IUUF and activities that damage our marine environment,” he added.

The PCG deployed its BRP Teresa Magbanua in the shoal in April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)