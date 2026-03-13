Coastal patrolling to shift to higher technology

LAW enforcement agencies are shifting to long-range drones to patrol the country's coastal areas.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla made the remark on Friday, March 13, 2026, following the seizure of 910 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) placed inside 43 sacks in a coastal community in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

“Sa taon na ito, magsi-shift na ang PNP. Instead of helicopter-based approach at saka speedboat-based approach, bibili na tayo ng long-range drones na meron magpatrol ng ating coasts, na meron silang radio intercept, kokontak ‘yung boat to identify themselves. Kung hindi [sasagot], doon lang hahabulin ng mga Coast Guards at ating elements diyan pero we are shifting to higher technology,” Remulla said in a press conference in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

(This year, the PNP will shift its approach. Instead of relying on helicopter-based and speedboat-based operations, we will acquire long-range drones that can patrol our coasts. These drones will have radio intercept capability and will contact boats to identify themselves. If they do not respond, that is when the Coast Guard and our elements will move in to pursue them. In short, we are shifting to higher technology.)

Remulla said the funding will come from the PNP budget.

“Meron tayong nag-crash na dalawang helicopters in the last few years. ‘Yung insurance proceeds niya ay almost $10 million. Instead of helicopters na bibilhin natin ulit, gagamitin para siya para bumili ng mga high-technology drones. It is cheaper, it is easier to run and it is more effective in the interdiction of drugs than helicopters or boats,” Remulla said.

(We had two helicopters crash in the last few years. The insurance proceeds from them amount to almost $10 million. Instead of buying helicopters again, we will use the funds to purchase high-technology drones. They are cheaper, easier to operate, and more effective in drug interdiction than helicopters or boats.)

Philippine Army personnel recovered the illegal drugs March 10. Two Chinese nationals abandoned the narcotics in a speedboat that ran aground near Barangay Harrison.

Authorities arrested the Chinese suspects after concerned citizens reported the men asked for help to recharge their cellphones.

Hours later, law enforcement arrested two Filipino nationals reportedly paid to rescue the Chinese nationals.

Remulla said an international syndicate is behind the multi-billion peso drug haul.

“Ang markings niya ay mukhang manufactured in Vietnam, but that is not validated. Pero ang mga sako ay made in Vietnam,” Remulla said.

(The markings appear to indicate that it was manufactured in Vietnam, but that has not been validated. However, the sacks are marked “Made in Vietnam.”)

Remulla said the suspects arrived in the country March 5. They rented a house in Batangas with a Chinese woman believed to be a key player in the syndicate.

“This is a very sophisticated organization ha. Biro mo, ‘yung sumadsad sila diyan at hinahabol sila may mga drones na inemploy ‘yung bangkang yan para hanapin kung saan kumalat ‘yung mga drugs na ito. So they are not ordinary criminals, these are syndicates, these are foreign. There are Chinese-run syndicates na winawalanghiya ang ating bansa,” Remulla said.

(This is a very sophisticated organization. Imagine, when their boat ran aground and they were being pursued, they deployed drones to locate where the drugs had scattered. So they are not ordinary criminals—these are syndicates, and they are foreign. There are Chinese-run syndicates that are abusing and taking advantage of our country.)

Remulla said the suspects usually drop the drugs in the high seas.

“Ang usual nito ay sa high seas nila binabagsak eh. So galing sa malaking barko ibababa nila sa speedboat, ang speedboat itatakbo nila rito so yun ang usual kasi tandaan niyo we have third longest coastline in the world,” Remulla said.

(Usually, they drop it off in the high seas. From a large ship, the drugs are transferred to a speedboat, and the speedboat brings them here. That is the usual method, especially considering that we have the third-longest coastline in the world.)

Remulla said law enforcement agencies, including the PDEA and the PNP, recovered eight tons of illegal drugs from 2022 to 2025. He said the increase in seizures reduced the supply, causing drug prices to rise to P7,000 per gram from P3,800 in 2022.

Remulla said the supply reduction also resulted in fewer crime incidents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)