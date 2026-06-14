Coastal uplift confirmed in Sarangani after magnitude 7.8 earthquake

A COASTAL uplift triggered by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani and nearby provinces has been confirmed along portions of the shoreline in Glan.

Following reports from residents that sea levels remained unusually low after the quake, personnel from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Cenro Glan, and the SBPS Protected Area Management Office conducted field assessments and found extensive areas of exposed shoreline, coral reefs, and seagrass beds, particularly within the Pangyan Marine Sanctuary.

On June 11, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region 12 confirmed that the earthquake raised parts of the seabed by about two meters and extended the shoreline by approximately 200 meters.

Authorities said the uplift has left corals, seagrass, and marine organisms exposed, resulting in signs of die-off in some areas.

A joint scientific study involving the DENR, MGB-12, and local government units is scheduled on June 16 to further assess the phenomenon and its environmental impact. (CLC with PR)