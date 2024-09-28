COC filers told: Make sure to use correct form

AHEAD of the start of the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing period for those looking to run in the May 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, reminded aspirants to make sure that they will file the correct form.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the would-be COC filers are strongly urged to ensure that the correct forms will be filed.

"Our advice to those filing their COCs: make sure to use the proper form in doing so," said Garcia.

Back in the 2016 polls, then PDP-Laban standard bearer Martin Diño announced his candidacy for president but filed a COC stating his bid for Pasay City mayor.

Diño was eventually substituted by then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who went on to win the presidency in the 2016 elections.

In addition, Garcia said the COC forms must be completely filled up by the aspirants.

"The data asked by the COCs must be completely provided," said Garcia.

The poll chief stressed that filing COCs is done for free.

"If there is anyone who will ask for a fee from you, you can have them arrested and charged as such is prohibited," said Garcia.

The COC filing period for the May 2025 national and local polls is set from October 1 to 8. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)