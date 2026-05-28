Collapsed building fatalities rise to 5

THE fatalities from the collapsed under-construction building in Angeles City in Pampanga has increased to five.

In an update, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Luzon (BFP 3) said the body of the fifth victim was recovered under the fallen debris at 7:57 a.m. of May 28, 2026.

The BFP said 15 individuals remained missing, while 26 were rescued.

The nine-story under-construction building collapsed at dawn on Sunday, May 24.

Authorities have terminated the conduct of search and rescue operations after signs of life were no longer monitored under the debris.

However, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said search and rescue operations continue for the missing individuals.

“There has been instances kasi na two weeks after nahahanap pa rin, katulad ng nangyari sa Baguio. So, for me, I would rather consider a search and rescue... We have not given up hope. Hindi tayo mawawalan ng pag-asa,” he said.

The DILG is seeking the issuance of a subpoena and a precautionary hold departure order against the owner of the building who has yet to personally coordinate with the authorities.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino earlier cited various labor violations particularly on occupational safety and hazard regulations of the construction firm. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)