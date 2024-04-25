College graduates with Latin honors urged to join public service

THE Civil Service Commission (CSC) has urged college graduates with Latin honors to join the government.

In a statement, CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles said students who graduated summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude no longer need to take Career Service Examination, a requirement upon entry to any government agency, as they can apply for Honor Graduate Eligibility (HGE).

“We are eager to work with these bright and fresh minds to bolster the quality of public service,” said Nograles.

Under Presidential Decree 907 issued in March 1976, HGE may be availed of by bachelor’s degree graduates either from the conventional mode of learning or Open Distance Learning (ODL), regardless of the number of years of completion.

Nograles explained that the HGE for conventional mode of learning is applicable to honor graduates of Private Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in the Philippines with bachelor’s degree recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), State/Local Colleges or Universities with bachelor’s degrees included in their charters, or duly approved by their Board of Trustees or Board of Regents.

For honor graduates through ODL, the open university, college, or institution must be recognized by Ched as a degree-granting HEI, and have at least Level III accreditation or Ched-equivalent in the programs offered in the conventional classroom or traditional mode of learning in order for them to avail the HGE.

Filipino students who graduated with honors from reputable schools abroad, with the corresponding certification on the status of operation issued by the foreign government, may also apply for Foreign School Honor Graduate Eligibility (FSHGE).

The HGE does not cover other academic honors, distinctions or awards, such as Highest Academic Distinction, Dean’s List with Distinction, and Honorable Mention.

“These eligibility for honor graduates are considered appropriate for first and second level positions in the government that do not require the practice of a specific profession and are not covered by Bar, Board, or other laws. Graduates may file their application for HGE to the CSC Regional Office or Field Office that has jurisdiction over their academic institution or alma mater,” said Nograles.

The complete information and requirements on the HGE and FSHGE are available on the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph/special-eligibilities.

Application may be submitted to the nearest CSC regional or field office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)