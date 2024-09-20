Combined effects of weather systems kill 24

THE number of fatalities due to the combined effects of southwest monsoon (Habagat) and Tropical Cyclones Ferdie, Gener, and Helen has increased to 24, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday, September 20, 2024.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said of the 24 dead due to the effects of the weather systems, nine were from Mimaropa, five from Western Visayas, four each from Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro regions, and two from Central Visayas.

It also recorded five rain-induced landslides, three maritime incidents, seven fallen trees, one collapsed structure, and seven destructive winds.

The NDRRMC said a total of 356,578 families or 1,303,677 persons in 1,850 barangays were affected by the bad weather in which 10,310 families or 40,551 individuals fled to 291 evacuation centers.

Mimaropa has the most number of displaced families at 3,314 or 11,823 individuals.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided over P39 million worth of assistance to affected individuals.

Over P22.5 million worth of infrastructure were damaged in the affected regions, such as Mimaropa, Western and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Cordillera.

As of Friday morning, all weather systems have exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)