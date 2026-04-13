Comelec: 1 month left in voter registration period

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is reminding the public to take time to register as voters with only one month left before the May 18 deadline.

In a social media post, Comelec Chairman George Garcia reminded the public of the approaching deadline for voter registration for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

"We only have a little over a month left to get registered. Let's take advantage of this because we must all take part in giving a bright future for our country," Garcia said.

Based on latest Comelec data, a total of 3,909,634 applications for voter registration were received across all regions from October 20 to April 11.

Calabarzon saw the highest number of applicants with 642,217 individuals.

Other regions with high numbers of voter registrants are Central Luzon with 434,920; National Capital Region with 397,540; Bicol Region with 235,596; and Central Visayas with 230,838.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 9,163 applicants.

The voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026.

The Comelec projects as many as four million individuals will apply for voter registration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)