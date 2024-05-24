Comelec: 4.2M deactivated voters may still increase

MORE registered voters may be deactivated before the May 2025 national and local polls than the initially reported 4.2 million individuals.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) bared this, saying the reported 4,239,483 deactivated voters are just partial.

"The 4.2 million deactivated voters may still go up since the report submitted to us is still at 91 percent," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

Last week, the Comelec said that there are 4,239,483 registered voters whose records have been deactivated after the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

A large majority of those deactivated, or 4,237,054 voters, are those who failed to vote in two successive preceding regular elections as shown by their voting records.

Garcia stressed, however, that the deactivated registration records are not permanent, and that the voters may still reactivate them in time for the next elections by going to the ongoing voter registration activities.

"You can just fill up the application form for reactivation. No need to present anything since we already have your data. You just need to reactivate your registration so that you can vote," said the poll chief.

Garcia also said the Comelec allows the online filing of application for reactivation, reactivation with correction of entries, reactivation with transfer within the same city/municipality/district, and reactivation with transfer within and correction of entries, but only until September 7, 2024.

"The Comelec is prepared to accommodate everybody. It is important that one becomes a voter again. Let us not waste time to get reactivated," said Garcia. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)