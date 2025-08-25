Comelec: 8 sectoral reps won't be elected on October 13

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday, August 25, 2025, reminded the public that the eight sectoral representatives for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) parliamentary elections will not be among those elected in the October 13 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Barmm voters will not yet elect sectoral representatives in the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

"Hindi po iboboto muna ang mga sectoral representatives, gaya ng sa kababaihan, kabataan, Indigenous People, wala muna," said Garcia.

(The sectoral representatives, such as those for women, youth, and Indigenous Peoples, will not be voted for yet.)

"Sabi ng election code ng Bangsamoro, sa unang election sa 2025, sila-sila muna maghahalal. Ibig sabihin, lahat lang ng organizations belonging to the same sector na accredited ng Comelec," he added.

(According to the Bangsamoro election code, in the first election in 2025, they will elect among themselves. This means only organizations belonging to the same sector that are accredited by the Comelec can vote.)

He said around 1,500 organizations have sought accreditation from the Comelec.

"Sa kasalukuyan, mga 200 lamang ang accredited namin na sectoral organizations na magpaparticipate sa paghahalal ng representatives nila," said Garcia.

(At present, only around 200 sectoral organizations have been accredited to participate in electing their representatives.)

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, there will be eight elected sectoral representatives in the Barmm parliament, specifically two seats each for Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) and settler communities, and one seat each for women, youth, traditional leaders, and the Ulama.

For the October 2025 BPE, however, the selection of sectoral representatives in the Barmm parliament shall be through elections during assemblies especially called for the purpose by registered and accredited sectoral organizations of women, settlers, youth, Ulama, traditional leaders, and NMIP.

Garcia said they are looking at holding the election of sectoral representatives via assemblies in September.

"Asahan niyo po, sa buwan ng September ay makakapaghalal ang mga organizations ng eight parliamentary members nila," said Garcia.

(Expect that by September, the organizations will be able to elect their eight parliamentary members.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)