Comelec accredits 10 BPE parties

TEN applicants to become accredited Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) have been approved by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), clearing the way for their participation in the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In separate resolutions, the Comelec en banc approved the petitions of Bangsamoro Party, Alliance of Bangsamoro Tri-Peoples Party, Bangsamoro People's Democratic Party, Best Party, Progresibong Bangsamoro Party, Bangsamoro People's Party, Bangsamoro Federalist Party, BARMM Grand Coalition, Moro Ako Party, and Indigenous Settlers Sama and Minorities Alliance Party.

"Having satisfactorily complied with all substantive and procedural requirements, the petitioner is entitled to be registered as a Regional Parliamentary Political Party and to participate in the 2026 BARMM-PE, including the right to field nominees for the 40 seats reserved for party representatives, and candidates for parliamentary district representative seats," said the Comelec.

The poll body denied the petition for registration of one organization, the People's Consultative Mushawara Party.

The Comelec said it denied the petition because the applicant failed to meet the requirements set by the poll body.

"After a thorough and judicious review of the Petition and its supporting documents, the Commission (En Banc) finds that the Petitioner failed to comply with the requirements necessary for its accreditation to participate in the Parliamentary Elections," said the Comelec.

A total of 16 applications for RPPPs were filed before the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO).

The Comelec said all appointed or elected public officials who serve as nominees of RPPPs shall be allowed to retain their posts.

In Resolution 11216, the Comelec en banc said appointed or elected officials nominated by RPPPs will not be deemed resigned from their posts.

"Nominees of RPPPs for party representative seats, who are holding appointive or elective offices, may continue to hold office even after acceptance of their nomination, and shall not be considered resigned," said the Comelec.

The poll body said nominees of unsuccessful RPPPs may be appointed to a public post immediately after the BPE.

"The one year prohibition from being hired or rehired in a public office after their political party fails to secure the needed votes to qualify them for a seat in the Parliament shall not apply to said nominees," said the Comelec.

Earlier, the Comelec required RPPP applicants to submit their respective lists of nominees numbering 40 names when they filed their petitions for registration or accreditation as RPPPs.

The commission said there will be no changes of names or alteration of the order of nominees from the one submitted by the RPPP applicants.

"(This is) except in cases where the nominee dies or is disqualified, in which case, the name of the substitute nominee shall be placed last in the list," said the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)