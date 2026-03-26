Comelec adopts WFH arrangement in central, field offices

FOLLOWING the declaration of a state of national energy emergency, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is adopting a work-from-home arrangement in its central and field offices.

In Minute Resolution 26-0245, the Commission en banc said its work scheme shall remain five days and 40 hours a week.

"Adopt a work-from-home or remote work arrangement for main and field offices of the Commission every Monday, effective April 6, 2026 until April 27, 2026," Comelec said.

Personnel involved in activities related to preparations for forthcoming poll exercises are exempted.

"Exempted from this directive are the activities with a direct relation to the preparation and conduct of elections, such as the 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, and the 2028 National and Local Elections, the resolution of electoral controversies, and other core functions, activities, and/or programs," Comelec said.

Earlier, Comelec said it could not afford to adopt alternative work arrangements due to preparations for several electoral exercises.

Aside from altering its work scheme, the Commission opted to cancel several activities, including one involving election stakeholders across Asia set for next month.

The poll body said it ordered the postponement of several activities as part of energy-saving and cost-cutting measures.

"Premises considered, in light of the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency (EO 110, series 2026) by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Commission after due deliberation, resolves to adopt the following recommendations of Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia... To postpone the conduct of the Election Expo Convention and Conference (E2C2), including the Asian Electoral Stakeholders Forum 7 (AESF 7) and the Philippine Election Expo (Pelex), originally scheduled for April 21-23, 2026," Comelec said.

The Commission also ordered the postponement of the National Goodwill Games, originally scheduled for May 8-10, 2026, and team-building activities of all departments and offices involving travel and high costs.

"Immediately convey the decision to postpone or cancel the above-stated activities to all parties affected, including foreign delegates, election bodies, international stakeholders, and all other invited participants," Comelec said.

Last Tuesday, Marcos signed an Executive Order declaring a State of National Energy Emergency in light of the conflict in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)