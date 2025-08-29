Comelec affirms cancellation of Duterte Youth party-list registration

IN A vote of 5-1-1, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Friday, August 29, 2025, affirmed the cancellation of the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list, which received 2,338,564 votes in the May 2025 midterm polls.

In its 10-page resolution, the Comelec en banc ruled to affirm the June 18 decision of the Commission’s Second Division canceling the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list.

"After a careful perusal of the records of this case, the Commission (En Banc) finds no cogent reason to depart from or reverse the ruling of the Commission (Second Division)," said the Comelec.

"Wherefore, premises considered, the Commission (En Banc) resolves to deny the Motion for Reconsideration (MR). The assailed resolution is hereby affirmed," it added.

The poll body noted that the decision of the Comelec Second Division is well-supported by the evidence on record and is consistent with applicable laws.

"The arguments raised by Respondent-Movant in its Motion were already thoroughly passed upon and incisively examined by the Commission (Second Division)," it said.

The Comelec said it is clearly mandated by law that the duty to publish the required documents for registration lies with the party-list organization.

"The Commission (Second Division) made it clear that the absence of a directive does not excuse Respondent-Movant’s non-compliance. It cannot evade responsibility by pointing to the Commission’s silence as legal and moral obligations remain binding regardless," said the Comelec.

It also said there is no prescriptive period for the cancellation of registration of party-list organizations.

"This makes it possible for the Commission to prevent the misuse and abuse of the party-list system and guarantees that only those qualified and genuine sectors benefit from it," said the Comelec.

It also agreed with the statement of the Second Division regarding the act of Duterte Youth in withdrawing and substituting en masse its nominees in the 2019 polls.

"(These) undermine the spirit and intent of the party-list system and make a mockery of the election process, ultimately violating laws, rules, and regulations relating to elections," said the Comelec.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said Duterte Youth may still appeal the decision of the commission before the Supreme Court.

"The next recourse is for the Respondent to file a petition before the Supreme Court within 30 days," said Laudiangco.

The Duterte Youth received 2,338,564 votes in the May 2025 midterm polls and is entitled to three seats in the House of Representatives.

However, its proclamation was put on hold by the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) due to the pending cases it is facing.

On June 18, the Comelec Second Division ruled to cancel Duterte Youth’s registration as a party-list organization.

Days later, the Duterte Youth filed an MR before the Commission en banc. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)