Comelec: All campaign donations should be declared

ANONYMOUS or otherwise, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday, November 11, 2025, that all campaign contributions must be declared in the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said it is necessary for each and every campaign contribution to be declared in the Soce.

"Lahat po dapat declared (sa Soce)," said Garcia in a phone interview after being asked regarding the claims of Senator Rodante Marcoleta regarding his Soce.

Under the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), all candidates and political parties must file "full, true, and itemized" Soces after the electoral exercise.

The poll chief said he will be checking on the Soce of Marcoleta for the May 2025 polls.

"Tingnan ko muna Soce niya," said Garcia.

In his Soce, Marcoleta reported that he had P0 contributions received, while spending P112,857,951.44 during the May 2025 polls.

However, questions have been raised how Marcoleta was able to spend P112.85 million when his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth (SALN) reflected a net worth of P51.9 million.

Marcoleta explained that his friends indeed donated funds for his campaign in the 2025 polls.

The senator, however, said he intentionally did not declare that he received campaign donations as a way to honor the request of his donors that they remain anonymous.

Deeper probe

For its part, poll watchdog Kontra Daya said the case of Marcoleta calls for a deeper probe from the Comelec.

According to Kontra Daya convener Danilo Arao, it is imperative for the Comelec to probe the case of Marcoleta, particularly on his decision to declare that he did not receive any campaign contributions during the May 2025 polls.

"Right now, it is proper for the likes of him to be investigated and to be penalized for what he has done," said Arao.

"The poll body should take this seriously as the Soce form appears to have been not truthfully filled out, based on Marcoleta's own statement," he added.

Arao noted how the recent statements of Marcoleta have failed to address the questions that have been raised concerning his Soce and the discrepancies in his SALN.

"Marcoleta's explanation raises more questions than answers. He claims not to violate any laws, but he should remember that filling out official documents should be truthful," stressed Arao.

He pointed how the Soce form of the Comelec states that "all information contained herein are true and correct".

"Declaring zero contributions is neither true nor correct. To say that his 'friends' prefer to remain anonymous is just a convenient excuse not to be transparent," said Arao. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)