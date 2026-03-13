Comelec all set to hold Antipolo special polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Friday, March 13, 2026, declared readiness to hold the special congressional polls for the Second District of Antipolo City on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is prepared to hold the special polls for the post left vacant by the death of Representative Romeo Acop last December 2025.

"We are all systems go for the special election in Antipolo City," Garcia said.

A total of 252,793 registered voters, including 234 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) voters, from eight barangays are expected to cast their votes.

Six candidates, Bong Acop, Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Maria Trinidad Cafirma, Nathaniel Lobigas, and Irvin Paulo Tapales, vie for the post.

"Let's go Antipolo City, and let's vote on Saturday," Garcia said.

The special polls will take place in 348 clustered precincts in 36 voting centers across Antipolo City and in the Antipolo City Jail for PDL voters.

The Comelec said the manual system of voting will be used for the special elections, where voters write the names of their preferred candidates on the official ballots.

Voting begins at 5 am to 7 am exclusively for the elderly, pregnant voters, and persons with disability. Regular voting hours run from 7 am to 3 pm.

The Comelec said the District Board of Canvassers shall convene at 6 pm at the Ynares Event Center to receive and canvass the election returns and proclaim the winning candidate.

Garcia said the Comelec expects the proclamation of the winning candidate on Sunday, March 15.

"Since we have 348 election returns, expect that each one will be disputed by the candidates and their lawyers. This is why our prediction is that the proclamation of the winning candidate will happen a day later," Garcia said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)